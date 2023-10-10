Radonova Will Feature New SPIRIT Radon Sensor At Internachi Pro Inspectors Convention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPIRIT Continuous Radon Monitor

Radonova's soon-to-be-released continuous radon monitor for radon professionals will be on display in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

- Zan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Radonova, Inc, ILLNOIS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The SPIRIT Radon Sensor by Radonova will be featured at the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI) Pro Inspectors Convention on October 12, 13, and 14, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.The SPIRIT Radon Sensor is an NRPP approved continuous radon monitor (CRM) for use by radon measurement professionals. This portable device measures radon in real time, stores the data in the cloud, and transfers the data wirelessly. Users have access to radon results through Radonova's online portal where the data can be easily downloaded. The SPIRIT also includes sensors for air pressure, temperature, humidity and movement/tampering as well as a 60-day rechargeable battery.“This is our first time attending the InterNACHI convention,” says Zan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Radonova, Inc.“Many home inspectors are also certified to provide radon testing. The new SPIRIT CRM will help home inspectors provide reliable real-time radon measurements for their clients."A radon test is part of a comprehensive home inspection. The EPA recommends testing a home for radon when buying or selling a home. If the radon level is 4.0 pCi/L or higher, then the EPA recommends radon reduction measures such as the installation of a radon mitigation system.Radon is an odorless and colorless gas that is released during the natural decay of uranium in soil and rocks around one's home. It enters a home through cracks and other openings in the foundation, such as sump holes or drains. Homes trap radon inside where the gas decays into harmful radioactive atoms that get caught in the respiratory tract when people breathe. This can damage the DNA of cells lining the lungs and lead to lung cancer. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the number two cause of lung cancer nationwide. New and old homes, well-sealed and drafty homes, and homes with or without basements all have the potential for dangerous levels.The InterNACHI Pro Inspectors Convention will be held at the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City. The event will include up to 500 industry professionals from over 100 companies and more than 20 speakers and professional workshops. Radonova will be located in booth 25 during the Exhibitor Expo hours on October 12, 13, and 14.About RadonovaRadonova is the laboratory of choice for numerous government radon surveys, as well as other public, and private sector large-scale measurement contracts around the world. A truly global laboratory, Radonova is active in over 50 countries and has performed millions of measurements. Contact Radonova at 331-814-2200.

Zan Jones

Radonova

+1 331-814-2200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube