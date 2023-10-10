The Besen Group Releases Private 5G TCO Tool For Automobile Manufacturers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Private 5G TCO Tool for Automobile Manufacturers

The Besen Group released today Private 5G TCO Tool for Automobile Manufacturers.

- Alex BesenWASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, released today Private 5G TCO Tool for Automobile Manufacturers.“Given the strong interest from automobile manufacturers from all around the world, we developed mobile industry's first and the most comprehensive private 5G TCO tool for automobile manufacturers,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC.“Our tool includes 10 private networks use cases that automobile manufacturers can select based on their smart factory requirements and provide a detailed opportunity cost analysis for their ROI calculation.”Some of the key features of the tool include the following:-Factory Size is based on Devices, Bandwidth, Small Cells-Private Networks Use Cases and Bandwidth Consumption-5G Spectrum Selection based on Low-Band Spectrum, Mid-Band Spectrum or High-Band Spectrum-Available Small Cells Dimensioning packages Basic, Intermediate, Advance-5G Core Network Pricing is based on Small Cells, Devices, Bandwidth-Cloud Core Network Pricing is based on Small Cells, Devices, Bandwidth-Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) Pricing is based on Small Cells, Devices, Bandwidth-AWS Private 5G Pricing is based on Radio Units and Data Transfer- Microsoft Private 5G Pricing is based on Radio Units, Throughput, and SIMs-MNO & 5G Core Network Connectivity is based on Bandwidth- Access to Macro Mobile Network-Opportunity Cost AnalysisThe limited version of the Private 5G TCO Tool for Automobile Manufacturers can be downloaded from our Tool Brochure :The Besen Group's Tool Brochure contains the following business case tools and TCO tools:-5G Spectrum TCO Tool for Private 5G Networks-Open RAN TCO Tool for Private 5G Networks-CBRS TCO Tool for Private 5G Networks-CBRS Business Case Tool for Private 5G Networks-TCO Comparison Tool: CBRS Neutral Host Network vs DAS-TCO Comparison Tool: CBRS Private 5G vs Wi-Fi 6-TCO Comparison Tool: CBRS Private LTE vs Wi-Fi 6-CBRS TCO Tool for Private LTE Networks-CBRS TCO Tool for Neutral Host Networks-CBRS Business Case Tool for Private LTE Networks-CBRS Business Case Tool for Neutral Host NetworksThe Besen Group offers its tools on a corporate license basis in Excel format. For pricing information or customization options, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to .About The Besen Group ( )The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group's competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

