Anticimex North American Pest Control Companies Celebrate Halloween With Costumes, Prizes And More

Innovative Modern Pest Control Company Celebrates Halloween with Online Photo Contest

- Eric Gunner, Pest Control ProfessionalNEW HAVEN, CT, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fall is here and that can only mean one thing – Halloween is around the corner.Anticimex, an advanced pest control company known for its game-changing technologies, and several of its North American subsidiaries are celebrating Halloween with a cavalcade of costumes. October is an opportunity to celebrate its customers and social media followers with a bit of fun, while driving awareness of SMART rodent control before mice and rats seek shelter as winter creeps in. The“Buggin' Halloween” photo contest invites followers to submit photos of themselves, their kids, or their pets dressed as their favorite creepy-crawly critter for the chance to win gift certificates from Amazon.SMART is a game-changing technology that utilizes the“internet of things” to digitally monitor rodent infestations and alert Anticimex's pest control teams of possible rodent or wildlife activity. This allows for better tracking and targeting of rats, mice, and wildlife efficiently locating points of entry, and controlling and eliminating rodent problems in an effective and sustainable manner.“We are launching this initiative to celebrate the Halloween season with our customers,” said Eric Gunner, Pest Control Professional from Viking Pest Control.“We are offering a $250 Amazon gift card for the first-place winner, a $200 gift card to the second-place winner and a $100 gift card to the third-place winner.”Pest control can feel like a serious business, and opportunities to lighten the mood with competitions such as“Buggin' Halloween” helps Anticimex connect with their customer base.“People may like to think of creepy crawlies around this time of year, when they're coming up with spooky looking but delicious snacks for a Halloween party, or planning out their family costumes,” said Gunner.“Our job is to make it, so Halloween is the only time of year you need to think of bugs or rodents.”The family of Anticimex companies across the country have served customers with decades of reliable and consistent service, offering preventative solutions for residents' pest control needs so they only need to think of bugs as a fun theme for Halloween costumes and parties.Anticimex Companies participating in this campaign include Modern Pest Services in New England, JP McHale Pest Managment in New York, Viking Pest Control in the Mid-Atlantic, American Pest in Virginia, Maryland & Washington DC, Killingsworth Environmental in the Charlotte, NC region and Clark's Termite & Pest Control in the rest of the Carolinas.Entering the contest is a simple matter of visiting bugginhalloween and completing an online form . If you, your loved ones, or your pet dress up as a creepy crawly insect, arachnid, or other pest for Halloween, just upload your photo via Anticimex's online form for your chance to win!

