Market Size/Share Of The Automotive Solenoid Market, Valued At USD 7.6 Billion By 2031 At A 5.3% CAGR

Automotive Solenoid Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Solenoid Market ," The automotive solenoid market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Presently, the global automotive solenoid market is dominated by North America followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, the market is mainly driven by China owing to the optimistic market scenario for automotive industry in the region. In North America, US is foreseen to witness considerable growth in automotive solenoid market during the forecast period.

The automotive solenoid market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, application, type and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is classified into Passenger Vehicle, light commercial vehicle (LCV), heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), and electric vehicle. By application, the market is segmented into engine control, fuel and emission control, HVAC and others. By type, the market is divided into 2 Way Valve, 3 Way Valve, 4 Way Valve, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Furthermore, the significant factors impacting the demand for automotive solenoid are growing automotive sector, astonishing adoption rate of electric vehicle across the globe coupled with increasing demand for automated system. However, factors such as declining sales for diesel-based vehicles coupled with fluctuation in raw material prices are estimated to hamper the growth potential of the automotive solenoid market during the forecast period. Also, growing inclination toward autonomous vehicle with rising automation in the automotive manufacturing are expected to provide better opportunity for the growth of the automotive solenoid market size during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global automotive solenoid market in 2021, in terms of revenue.

By application, the fuel and emission control segment is expected to register significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive solenoid market in 2021 in terms of market share.

Leading Market Players :

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Continental AG

Johnson Electric Holding Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd

Global Point Magnetics Asia Co. Ltd

Nidec Corporation

Denso corporation

