Super Absorbent Polymers Market Is Slated To Reach US$ 9.7 Billion By 2032

High demand is anticipated for superabsorbent polymers in plant care, diapers, medical applications, and agriculture.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as a highly profitable synthetic superabsorbent polymers market . The expected growth in disposable income, along with a substantial rise in the number of families entering the middle-income segment, is expected to be a significant driver for the sales of superabsorbent polymers in the region in the upcoming years.Over the last five years, the global super absorbent polymers market has experienced consistent growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. In 2022, it is expected to surpass a value of US$ 6 billion.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:A thorough examination of the industry indicates that the global consumption of super absorbent polymers is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% over the next decade, reaching a valuation of US$ 9.7 billion by 2032.Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market: Key Insights and ProjectionsIn 2021, the global consumption of super absorbent polymers reached approximately 4,213 KT, constituting 0.7% of the total polymer consumption. The market is expected to witness significant growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4%, reaching an estimated consumption of 6,452 KT by the end of 2032.According to a market analysis conducted by Fact, super absorbent polymers are poised to contribute to nearly 1.2% of the total global polymer market value from 2022 to 2032.The dominance of super absorbent polymers in the production of hygiene and personal care products has been a global trend and is anticipated to persist, thereby fueling demand over the forecast period. Super absorbent polymers are expected to maintain their high application rate, particularly in the production of baby products, over the next decade.Key Companies Profiled- BASF SE- Chase Corp- Chemtex Speciality Limited- Evonik Industries AG- Gel Frost Packs Kalyani Enterprises- LG Chem- Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd- Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd- Songwon- Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd- Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd- Demi- NSB Polymers- M2 Polymer TechnologiesMarket Analysis of Super Absorbent Polymers: Growth Trends and ProjectionsAccording to the Latest Fact Analysis, Super Absorbent Polymer Market Witnesses 3.5% CAGR Growth Over the Past Five YearsIn the realm of super absorbent polymers (SAPs), the market has experienced substantial growth over the last half-decade, as revealed by a comprehensive analysis conducted by Fact, a distinguished market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market value for super absorbent polymers surged steadily, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5%.Diapers Dominate the Super Absorbent Polymer Market in 2021The year 2021 witnessed the consumption of approximately 4,213 KT of super absorbent polymers. Notably, the lion's share of this usage was attributed to the production of diapers. The preference for SAPs in diaper manufacturing is primarily attributed to their exceptional absorption capacity, positioning SAPs as a pivotal material in the diaper production process.Rising Disposable Income Spurs SAP SalesThe past decade has witnessed a surge in disposable income, which has significantly bolstered the sales of super absorbent polymers. Projections indicate that this upward trajectory in SAP sales is poised to continue over the next decade. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit substantial growth in SAP consumption, largely fueled by heightened awareness of feminine hygiene.Promising Growth Ahead: SAP Consumption in Hygiene and Personal Care ProductsThe period from 2022 to 2032 is set to witness a substantial uptick in the consumption of super absorbent polymers in hygiene and personal care products, with a projected CAGR of 5.2%. Additionally, the demand for superabsorbent polymers, especially the natural variants, in feminine hygiene products is expected to drive overall market growth, with a forecasted CAGR of 4.9% through 2032.The Remarkable Absorption Properties of SAP-Based ProductsPolysaccharide-based superabsorbent polymers, known as hydrogels, exhibit exceptional absorption capabilities, enabling them to retain substantial quantities of fluids relative to their weight. To illustrate, SAP-based products can absorb water at a rate of approximately 300 to 500 times their own weight, rendering them highly suitable for a diverse range of absorbent core applications. Consequently, there is a substantial demand for water-absorbing polymers.Furthermore, the global increase in disposable income, particularly in the high-growth regions of the Asia Pacific, has fostered a positive outlook for SAP producers, with this region being recognized as a potential hotspot for the expansion of the superabsorbent polymers.Additionally, the emerging trend of utilizing superabsorbent polymers in adult incontinence products is expected to gain significant momentum in the forthcoming years.Considering these factors, the market value of superabsorbent polymers is projected to reach approximately US$ 9.7 Billion by the end of 2032.Category-Specific AnalysisSAP Utilization Soars in the Manufacturing of Personal Care and Hygiene ProductsThe utilization of superabsorbent polymers (SAP) in the production of personal care and hygiene products is expected to dominate the market share. This prominence can be primarily attributed to their pivotal role in enhancing the performance of sanitary napkins through their exceptional absorption capabilities. Among the materials employed in diaper manufacturing, superabsorbent polymers capture a substantial 30% market share, owing to the widespread popularity of superabsorbent diapers.The remarkable absorption capacity of SAPs significantly elevates the comfort and durability of diapers, making them a preferred choice for the production of personal care and hygiene items.With the extensive application of SAPs in the production of hygiene products such as absorbent core products, this segment is poised to present a substantial absolute dollar opportunity, estimated at US$ 3.2 billion over the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive Landscape Update- In March 2021, BASF unveiled plans to invest approximately US$30 million in the establishment of a cutting-edge superabsorbent excellence center located in Antwerp, Belgium. This strategic investment is anticipated to bolster the company's standing in the field of superabsorbent product development.- In February 2021, Chase Corp made headlines with its acquisition of the assets of Emerging Technologies, a prominent superabsorbent polymer solution provider and formulator. This acquisition is geared towards broadening the company's market presence within the superabsorbent industry.Fact has recently released a comprehensive report that furnishes detailed insights into the pricing strategies of leading superabsorbent polymer manufacturers operating across various regions. 