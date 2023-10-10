Azerbaijan Boosts Social And Mandated Health Insurance Revenues


10/10/2023 7:15:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. From January through September of this year, Azerbaijan received roughly 3.7 billion manat ($2.2 billion) in revenues from mandatory state social insurance contributions, a 14 percent increase over the comparable period previous year, the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.

Revenues from extra-budgetary organizations amounted to 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion) from January through September 2023, which is 14.8 percent more than a year ago.

Income from unemployment insurance premiums for the reporting period amounted to 132.8 million manat ($78.1 million), which is 15.1 percent more than in the same period last year. In particular, revenues from non-budgetary organizations increased by 15.1 percent and reached 98.2 million manat ($57.8 million).

In general, revenues for compulsory medical insurance contributions increased by 15.3 percent and amounted to 683 million manat ($401.8 million) compared to the same period last year. Moreover, revenues from non-budgetary organizations increased by 17 percent and amounted to 480.9 million manat ($282.9 million).

