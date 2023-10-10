Azerbaijan Boosts Social And Mandated Health Insurance Revenues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. From
January through September of this year, Azerbaijan received roughly
3.7 billion manat ($2.2 billion) in revenues from mandatory state
social insurance contributions, a 14 percent increase over the
comparable period previous year, the State Tax Service of
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.
Revenues from extra-budgetary organizations amounted
to 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion) from January through September
2023, which is 14.8 percent more than a year ago.
Income from unemployment insurance premiums for the
reporting period amounted to 132.8 million manat ($78.1 million),
which is 15.1 percent more than in the same period last year. In
particular, revenues from non-budgetary organizations increased by
15.1 percent and reached 98.2 million manat ($57.8 million).
In general, revenues for compulsory medical insurance
contributions increased by 15.3 percent and amounted to 683 million
manat ($401.8 million) compared to the same period last year.
Moreover, revenues from non-budgetary organizations increased by 17
percent and amounted to 480.9 million manat ($282.9 million).
MENAFN10102023000187011040ID1107219438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.