Azerbaijan Talks Initiative To Establish Network Of Turkic Heritage Managers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The establishment
of new and further strengthening of existing relationships for
expanding cultural ties is one of the priority issues, Special
Envoy of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Secretary-General of the
National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Seymur Fataliyev said,
Trend reports.
Fataliyev made the remark at an international conference themed
"Viable and sustainable heritage cities" organized by the
"Icherisheher" State Historical and Architectural Reserve in
collaboration with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
According to him, the initiative to create a network of Turkic
heritage managers, as outlined in the Samarkand Declaration adopted
at the 9th summit of the Turkic Council in Uzbekistan in 2022, has
now become a reality.
"Congratulations to all the states that have joined this
initiative. International cooperation in the preservation,
research, and restoration of cultural heritage is conducted through
UNESCO conventions," the envoy noted. "The establishment of a
network of Turkic heritage managers will create ample opportunities
for closer cooperation and the exchange of expertise among
specialists from Turkic-speaking countries regarding the relevant
heritage sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List."
"This network will enable us to introduce innovations in this
field in the future. I'm pleased that during the conference, guests
will become acquainted with the cultural heritage of both
Icherisheher in Baku and the city of Shaki. Guests are also
expected to visit the city of Shusha," said Fataliyev.
He also added that, according to the decree of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Shusha has been declared a
cultural city.
"This city has a rich cultural heritage. Azerbaijan has five
cultural monuments on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The first
entries were Icherisheher, the Maiden Tower, and the Shirvanshahs'
Palace. It's gratifying that a few weeks ago, the 45th session of
the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held in Riyadh, where
Hyrcanian Forests (the first natural monument in Azerbaijan) and
Khinalig [State History-Architecture and Ethnography Reserve] were
added to the UNESCO list in two nominations. The creation of a
network of Turkic heritage managers will help implement new
measures in this area in the future," he emphasized.
Azerbaijan has a number of properties inscribed on the World
Heritage List of UNESCO. Among them are Gobustan Rock Art Cultural
Landscape, Historic Center of Shaki with the Khan's Palace,
Ichersheher in Baku with the Shirvanshahs' Palace and Maiden Tower,
etc.
In April 2023, Azerbaijan said it submitted its proposal (on the
country's Hyrcanian Forests) for the UNESCO World Heritage
Committee's transnational nomination at the end of 2022.
Meanwhile, as a result of the Karabakh war and Armenia's
occupation of Azerbaijani lands, a lot of Azerbaijan's cultural
heritage suffered enormous damage.
