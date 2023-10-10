Israel To Probe Miscalculations That Led To Hamas Attack“When The War Is Over”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Conclusions about the miscalculations made by Israel's defense and security agencies, which led to the failure to prevent a mass attack by the Islamist group Hamas on October 7, should and will be made, but only“after the country is safe.”

That's according to the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, Masha Michelson, who gave an exclusive comment to Ukrinform.

"Indeed, the attack came a surprise for us. We didn't expect it that Saturday morning," the spokeswoman said when asked about the conclusions to be drawn from the fact that the Hamas attack had not been forewarned.

According to the officials, conclusions should and will be made, but only when "Israel is safe, when people return home, when children and the elderly who were abducted by terrorists are released, and when the army concludes fighting."

It is only then that the authorities will be able to investigate miscalculations and "report to the public," Masha Michelson added.

As reported, on the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Militants invaded the country, simultaneously launching a massive rocket attack.

Israel has officially declared a state of war. The death toll from Hamas attacks exceeded 900. Among those killed are two citizens of Ukraine.

The EU, as well as the U.S., Ukraine, and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.

