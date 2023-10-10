Zelensky Meets With Romania's Iohannis


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met on Tuesday with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

The official ceremony was livestreamed on the Ukrainian president's Facebook page , Ukrinform reports.

At the beginning of the meeting, the national anthems of the two countries were played, after which Zelensky greeted the guard of honor in Romanian.

Read also: FM Odobescu: Romania supports Ukraine in grain transit, EU membership talks

The leaders also greeted the delegations of Ukraine and Romania and proceeded to the talks.

As reported, on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky is on an official visit to Romania, where he will discuss issues of further security cooperation, strengthening air defense and security in the Black Sea region.

