Shusha Hosts 27Th Meeting Of ECO Ministerial Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has kicked off in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

The meeting is being attended by Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Iran's Deputy FM Mehdi Safari, and officials of foreign policy departments of other ECO members.

Moreover, Tahsin Ertugruloglu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, is participating in the event as an observer. The meeting will evaluate the work done within the framework of cooperation in the context of the ECO in 2023 and its results, and discuss the current issues on the organization's agenda.

Azerbaijan has been in cooperation with ECO since 1992.

The Meeting discussed and finalized the agenda of the 27th COM Meeting along with the draft Shusha Declaration to be adopted by the COM during its meeting in Shusha, on October 10, 2023. The Declaration is expected to focus on the importance of regional cooperation and the need for increased collaboration between ECO Member States.

The ECO is composed of nine member states, including Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The ECO's mission is to promote regional economic cooperation and integration and to foster economic development and prosperity in the region.