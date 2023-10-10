Shusha Hosts 27Th Meeting Of ECO Ministerial Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has kicked off in the city
of Shusha, Azernews reports.
The meeting is being attended by Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov,
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Iran's
Deputy FM Mehdi Safari, and officials of foreign policy departments
of other ECO members.
Moreover, Tahsin Ertugruloglu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs
of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, is participating in the
event as an observer. The meeting will evaluate the work done
within the framework of cooperation in the context of the ECO in
2023 and its results, and discuss the current issues on the
organization's agenda.
Azerbaijan has been in cooperation with ECO since 1992.
The Meeting discussed and finalized the agenda of the 27th COM
Meeting along with the draft Shusha Declaration to be adopted by
the COM during its meeting in Shusha, on October 10, 2023. The
Declaration is expected to focus on the importance of regional
cooperation and the need for increased collaboration between ECO
Member States.
Azerbaijan has been in cooperation with ECO since 1992. The ECO
is composed of nine member states, including Azerbaijan, Iran,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye,
Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The ECO's mission is to promote
regional economic cooperation and integration and to foster
economic development and prosperity in the region.
