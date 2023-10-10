UN Urges World Leaders To Defuse Mideast Powder Keg Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday issued an urgent plea to all States with influence to take steps to defuse the "powder keg" situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

He stressed that international humanitarian law and international human rights law must be respected in all circumstances.

"We are faced with an explosive powder keg situation. We know how this plays out, time and time again," said Turk.

"All parties must respect international humanitarian law. They must immediately cease attacks targeting civilians and attacks expected to cause disproportionate death and injury of civilians or damage to civilian objects."

The High Commissioner said he was "deeply shocked and appalled by allegations of summary executions of civilians, and, in some instances, horrifying mass killings by members of Palestinian armed groups."

"The Israeli authorities ordered a "full siege" of Gaza, shutting off electricity, water, food and fuel supplies. This risks seriously compounding the already dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the capacity of medical facilities to operate, especially in light of increasing numbers of injured," he noted.

The Human Rights Chief expressed deep concern at how hate speech and incitement to violence have surged since Saturday, fueling anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the region and globally.

"We know from bitter experience that vengeance is not the answer, and ultimately innocent civilians pay the price," he said.

"The world cannot afford more polarization. We need to find solutions guided by the full respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law," he added. (end)

