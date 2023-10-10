Report: Belgium Will Not Suspend Aid To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Belgium announced Tuesday that it will not suspend humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories.
Belgian Belga news agency Belga reported quoting Belgian minister for Development Cooperation Caroline Gennez that Belgium does not provide aid directly to the Palestinian Authority or Hamas but to the local population "to the people who need it" through local partners.
Belgium has pledged 70 million euros (USD 74 million) in humanitarian aid for Palestinians over five years, she added.
On Monday, EU Commissioner for neighbourhood Oliver Varhelyi announced that the European Union has suspended all payments of its development aid to the Palestinians and decided to re-evaluate all its current programmes, totalling 691 million euros (USD 732 million). (end)
