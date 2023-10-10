Kuwait Parliament Speaker Receives Russian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun on Tuesday received the Russian Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Vladimir Zheltov. (end)
