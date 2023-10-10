(MENAFN- Baystreet) Investors Shake off Hamas Jitters, Japan Sprints

















Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors assessed the market impact of the attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 popped 751.86 points, or 2.4%, to 31,746.53, leading gains in the region as the country came back from a public holiday

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng leaped 147.33 points, or 0.8%, to 17,664.73.

Hong Kong experienced a shortened trading day of just two hours Monday after the city canceled its morning session due to a typhoon warning.

Korean markets hit their lowest levels since March 21.

In other markets

In Taiwan, markets were closed for holiday.

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 docked 27.6 points, or 0.8%, to 3,657.13.

In Korea, the Kospi index slid 6.15 points, or 0.3%, 2,402.58.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index acquired 19.29 points, or 0.6%, to 3,199.07.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 jumped 88.32 points, or 0.8%, to 11,293.38.

In Australia, the ASX 200 moved higher 70.48 points, or 1%, to 7,040.64.























