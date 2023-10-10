Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Strategic Update Call

The Company also announced that it will host a strategic update call on December 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, where management will provide an update on the Company's recent achievements, Eos Z3TM energy storage system production ramp up, and strategic growth plan. The call is intended to serve as a precursor event to the Company's Investor Day which is tentatively scheduled for Q2 2024.

Registration Information

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available on the“Investor Relations” page of the Company's website at . To access the call by phone, please register in advance using this link (registration link ), and you will be provided with dial in details via email upon registration. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos' investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on November 7, 2023, and can be accessed by visiting .

A live webcast of the strategic update call will also be available on the“Investor Relations” page of the Company's website. An official registration link is forthcoming.

The call replay will be available via webcast through Eos' investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on December 12, 2023, and can be accessed by visiting .

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough ZnythTM aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable-and manufactured in the U.S-it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose .