Bizgift Introduces A Modern Approach To Gift Card Giving

- Timothy Leeds, VP of Growth at BizGiftNASHVILLE, TN, US, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gift cards have been a staple in the retail industry since the early 1970s and 1980s, initially aimed at improving purchase tracking and redemptions. However, not much has changed since then, and traditional gift cards pose various challenges for both givers and recipients. BizGift has unveiled a transformative approach to gift card giving that overcomes these challenges and redefines the gift-giving experience in a world that values choice and customization.Traditionally, once you've chosen a brand for the gift card, there's no going back. The recipient is stuck with that choice, whether it aligns with their preferences or not. A lot of work is required if you want to give many Gift cards to a larger group of people. Many retailers limit the number of gift cards and total value purchased per store visit. Prepare for several shopping expeditions to get your hands on one. It's an added chore, especially during busy seasons.A recent CNBC article reported the average amount of unused Gift Cards was $175 per person in 2022, up from $116 the previous year. The average amount received on physical gift cards is $49.00. Related to holidays, most consumers (76%) would prefer to buy gift cards for others rather than spend time purchasing physical merchandise.Studies have shown that up to 46% of gift cards go unused due to factors like misplacement, or lack of resonance with the recipient's preferences, and forgetfulness. To address these issues, BizGift has developed a Pay-On-Activation method, allowing givers to pay for the gift card only after the recipient activates it. This innovation minimizes the risk of pre-paying for gift cards that may never be utilized.Another key advantage of BizGift is it offers recipients the freedom to choose the gift card brand that aligns with their preferences from its marketplace of hundreds of renowned brands. This flexibility ensures that the gift is meaningful and enjoyable for the recipient, enhancing satisfaction on both ends.BizGift also offers personalization . Traditional gift cards often lack a personal touch, but BizGift allows custom designs on the card's front, enabling the inclusion of a heartfelt message or a unique look and feel. This personalization adds a memorable and thoughtful touch to each gift, making the recipient feel genuinely valued.The BizGift platform also provides a feedback mechanism, allowing givers to track when the gift is activated and redeemed, enhancing transparency and ensuring a satisfying gifting experience.In essence, BizGift seamlessly combines the convenience of traditional gift cards with a personal touch and flexibility that aligns with the desires of modern employees and clients. It's not just a gift; it's an experience-a modern solution for a modern workforce.

