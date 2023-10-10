ETAP-Lab Announces The Acquisition Of SYNCROSOME, A Preclinical CRO Specialising In Cardiovascular Pathologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ETAP-Lab, a preclinical CRO specialising in neurology and dermatology, announces the acquisition of SYNCROSOME specialising in cardio-pulmonary pathologies.

- Nicolas Violle (CEO)NANCY - MARSEILLES, FRANCE, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ETAP-Lab , a preclinical contract research organisation (CRO) specialising in neurology and dermatology, announces the acquisition of SYNCROSOME (PACA), a preclinical CRO specialising in cardio-pulmonary pathologies. This acquisition marks a significant step in ETAP-Lab's development, strengthening its position as a leading preclinical CRO.Since its takeover in 2014, ETAP-Lab has built up a solid reputation for the quality of its preclinical research services in the fields of neurodegenerative diseases, stroke and dermatology. SYNCROSOME is renowned for its expertise in preclinical cardiovascular research, and in acquiring it, ETAP-Lab is extending its range of services to cover this new and strategic area of activity.This acquisition will help ETAP-Lab to harness complementary skills, cutting-edge technologies and specialist cardiovascular resources, while SYNCROSOME will benefit from the full range of ETAP-Lab group resources - such as its biomarker analysis platform and medical imaging. Combining forces will enable us to conduct more in-depth preclinical studies, accelerate the development of new treatments and provide comprehensive and innovative solutions to our customers and partners.Commenting on the acquisition, Dr Nicolas Violle, now CEO of both SYNCROSOME and ETAP-Lab, said: "We are delighted to welcome SYNCROSOME to the ETAP-Lab family and really look forward to working with Sandra Robelet's team. This operation follows on from the creation of our STROK@LLIANCE facility in Caen, and further strengthens our range of innovative services based on new expertise. It feeds the ETAP-Lab group development strategy, which aims to create a European leader in preclinical expertise by drawing on the excellence of French know-how in drug evaluation."Dr Sandra Robelet, CSO at SYNCROSOME, also expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are very happy to be joining ETAP-Lab and contributing to their ambitious approach to preclinical research. With their support, we will be able to improve our service offering and respond to our customers' needs ever more effectively.About ETAP-Lab:Based in Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, ETAP-Lab is a Contract Research Organisation (CRO) with more than 30 years' experience of providing preclinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry and biotech companies. ETAP-Lab has developed scientific expertise in a number of therapeutic areas, including dermatology and neurology.With the acquisition of SYNCROSOME, ETAP-Lab now has 45 employees spread across 3 sites in France: Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, Caen and Marseille. The company serves more than 300 customers, 90% of whom are on the export market. In 2023, ETAP-Lab is consolidating its market position through both endogenous and external growth, as well as through strategic research projects such as Bio-Diamond - winner of the national strand of the 'France 2030' call for projects (a €54 billion investment plan, supporting the development of innovative technologies and the ecological transition).For more information, please visit our website:About SYNCROSOME:SYNCROSOME: Located on the Biotech Parc Entreprise on the Luminy Science Campus in Marseille since 2000, SYNCROSOME is a preclinical CRO offering in vivo R&D services in cardiology and pneumology. Drawing on the expertise of its staff, alongside state-of-the-art equipment that includes numerous technical approaches associated with specific biomarkers, and also benefiting from the dynamic environment of local medical research, SYNCROSOME is emerging as a key player in industrial pharmacological research at international scale, with record growth in North America in particular.For more information, please visit our website:

