WindowsReport Expands Its Microsoft Coverage with Strategic OnMSFT Acquisition

- Radu Tyrsina - CEO and Founder of com, ROMANIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WindowsReport announced today its acquisition of OnMSFT, a renowned platform specializing in Microsoft-centric news and features.This move amplifies WindowsReport's dedication to delivering user-driven, in-depth coverage across the Microsoft ecosystem. WindowsReport now promises an enriching experience for the tech community with a broader spectrum of tech-related insights, news, and reviews. It represents a positive evolution in Microsoft tech reporting.OnMSFT is an influential voice providing quality news, reviews, and guides focused on Microsoft technologies. By joining forces, WindowsReport's reinforce their commitment to enhance user experience and elevate the standard of information while maintaining an authentic and trustworthy experience for the audience.“As owner of OnMSFT , I have invested a lot of time and love into this website but I have reached a point where retirement beckons. Reflector Media, the company behind WindowsReport made a compelling offer, and I am hopeful that their team can breathe life into this project. I wish them all the best.” - Kip Kniskern, owner of OnMSFTAbout WindowsReportWindowsReport is an independent online publication founded in Fall 2012 that primarily covers Microsoft's Windows platform. We view the PC as the solid foundation for your tech life, and that's why the site has evolved into much more than what its name stands for. We strive to provide important news, tips, and advice for tech users, but we don't stop here. There's a lot of work behind the scenes, and we tackle many new areas, trying to always translate technology in the best way we can into layman's terms. Since its founding, windowsreport has grown to become one of the most significant websites on the web when it comes to tech coverage, with millions of digital enthusiasts relying on our team of experienced tech journalists, editors, community managers, and more for the freshest news, reviews, features, and product recommendations. More than 10 million users consume our content monthly and become more educated about their digital lives.About OnMSFTFounded in 1998 as WinBeta, OnMSFT (pronounced On Microsoft) is one of the original Microsoft-centered communities. We are a Microsoft-oriented website, but we are not affiliated with Microsoft. Our intention is to provide you with in-depth Microsoft news and information. We're Microsoft enthusiasts first and foremost, although we're not shy about pointing out problems as they arise.

