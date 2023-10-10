German output experience fourth consecutive monthly decline

(MENAFN) In August, German industrial production experienced its fourth consecutive monthly decline, as factory operations grapple with an extended period of reduced activity.



The Federal Statistical Office, in its Monday announcement, disclosed a 0.2 percent drop in production compared to July. This decrease can be attributed to a deceleration in construction activity and a significant rise in energy prices, making it the lowest recorded output index in Germany for the year.



German manufacturing facilities, along with the nation's overall economy, are still contending with a challenging combination of factors, including weak external demand, particularly from China, a shortage of skilled labor, elevated interest rates, and the ongoing repercussions from the energy crisis that unfolded last year.



According to Markus Steilemann, head of the chemical organization, which includes industrial goliaths like BASF and Evonik Industries, "the situation is serious, and the mood in our industry is bad," He cited research on the chemical industry, which showed that it is still in decline as a result of weak demand and chronically high energy costs.



The comment followed a recent warning from numerous German chemical sector businesses that indicated they could have to move some of their manufacturing overseas due to prohibitively high energy costs.



The weakening of the biggest economy in the European Union is putting pressure on the entire union, according to Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.

