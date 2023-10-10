Decorated Apparel Market To Grow At CAGR Of 12.07% Through 2030 Growing R&D Expenditure On Reflective Fabrics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 25.13 Billion in 2021 decorated apparel market will reach USD 70.08 Billion by 2030. The opportunity for business players to prosper has also been increased by the rising demand for clothing with a reflective finish. Additionally, throughout the projection period, increased demand for graphic t-shirts and other clothing due to changing trends will propel the sale of products. Given the rising demand for branded clothing among consumers worldwide, the increasing popularity of luxury apparel as a status symbol encourages the use of decorated apparel.

Key Insight of the Decorated Apparel Market

Europe is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.66% over the projection period.

Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.66% over the forecast period. The demand for embroidered trucker jackets, long-sleeved shirts, and cardigans is driven by customers of all ages' increased propensity to spend more on comfortable and decorated clothes. Several fashion designers in the area, including Karl Lagerfeld, Nicolas Ghesquière, Stella McCartney, and Phoebe Philo, provide specialized luxury clothing with wearable styles and neutral colour schemes quickly gaining popularity. The demand for apparel decoration among working women has been rising due to the expanding trend of customized t-shirts and tops, patchwork, and retro logo designs. The rise in the number of women working in the area is considered to have contributed to the segment growth through a minor increase in their disposable income.

The screen printing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.74% over the projected period in the decorated apparel market.

The screen printing segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.74% in the decorated apparel market. Screen printing is a popular technique because it produces sharp, long-lasting designs that tolerate many washings. However, this approach has a high setup fee and can be expensive if orders are not placed in large quantities. The switch from manual to automatic screen-printing presses has accelerated the development of screen-printing technology. One of the most widely used printing techniques is screen printing. Some popular screen printing businesses include Oregon Screen Impressions and Deluxe Screen Printing.

Over the projected period, the men segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.95% in the decorated apparel market.

Over the forecasted period, the men segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.95% in the decorated apparel market. Increasing the availability of items with various distinctive patterns, prints, colour schemes, and other accessories in graphic t-shirts, jackets, and designer blazers for men is driving the market's growth. The demand for decorated apparel among men is driven by expanding uses of printing and embroidery on apparel logos for sportswear such as child baseball teams, school spirit wear, or walk/run fundraisers. Additionally, embroidery decoration on men's jackets, shirts, t-shirts, and trousers motivates garment producers to include it in their product lines. Additionally, men's decorated apparel has become increasingly prevalent as a result of men's growing interest in shirts monogrammed with the brand symbol or with their initials to enhance distinction.

Report Scope



Market Dynamics



Driver: Trend for customization



The rise in demand for individualized and distinctive clothing is propelling the market for decorated apparel. Customers are looking for clothes that can be altered to fit their unique preferences and styles. Due to the ability of consumers to express their personality through fashion, this trend has increased demand for decorated apparel, such as screenprinted or embroidered clothing. Businesses are utilizing decorated apparel as a potent tool for branding and advertising. Corporate clothing with logos and graphics, customized uniforms, and promotional t-shirts assist in increasing brand awareness and fostering a sense of teamwork among staff. The market for decorated apparel is expanding due to this corporate sector demand.



Restraint: Costs of production



Printing, embroidery, and patchwork are just a few labour- and resource-intensive techniques for producing decorated apparel. Customized clothing may not be as affordable as it may be due to high production costs, especially for small enterprises or individuals.



Challenge: Technical difficulties



For market participants, the quick development of decorating methods and technology can provide difficulties. For some businesses, investing in cutting-edge machinery and staying up-to-date with printing and embroidery techniques might be a challenge. Additionally, it can be technically difficult to guarantee the endurance and quality of decorated apparel.



Some of the major players operating in the decorated apparel market are:



. SHERRY

. Hanesbrands

. EmbroidMe

. Advance Printwear

. Vantage

. Target Decorative Apparel

. Sharprint

. ScreenWorks

. WS&Company

. MV Sport

. Lynka

. Yunnan Mimori Dress

. TR McTaggart



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



. Embroidery

. Dye Sublimation

. Screen Printing

. Direct To Garment (DTG)

. Digital Printing



By Application:



. Women

. Men

. Children



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



