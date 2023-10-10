Verde Appoints Vice President Of Corporate Development

Verde to host Investor Day on October 16, 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Ltd (TSX:“ NPK ”) (" Verde ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce Lucas Brown as the new Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr Brown will lead Verde's expansion into the carbon market, in addition to overseeing the Company's institutional and investor relations. Lucas Brown has dedicated a decade working in Brazil, in the last four years serving as the British Consul to Minas Gerais state. In this role, he was responsible for diplomacy and bilateral trade. Notably, this included leading the British government's climate strategy in Minas Gerais when the United Kingdom held the presidency of COP26. His efforts culminated with an unprecedented cooperation between the UK and the government of Minas Gerais, and key cities in the region. His efforts culminated in Minas Gerais becoming the first state in Latin America to formalize its commitment to decarbonization and to join the UN campaign“Race to Zero”1.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mr Brown as our new Vice President of Corporate Development. With a distinguished trajectory in diplomacy and climate stewardship, he's perfectly positioned to elevate our carbon capture initiatives. As Verde AgriTech continues to innovate in the realm of sustainable solutions, Mr Brown will amplify our commitment to decarbonization and achieving international certification for carbon credits. Verde is entering a new era of with a broader global impact, Lucas is the leader we've been looking to guide us there”, stated Cristiano Veloso, Verde's Founder and CEO.

"I am incredibly excited to join Verde AgriTech, a Company I have been following for several years and whose ESG values align with my own. I have recently concluded an intense four-year cycle working on the climate agenda with governments, the private sector, and the third sector in Brazil, and I recognize the commitment and opportunities that the country holds to be a global leader in mitigating and adapting to climate change. I see Verde as a disruptive Company with its purpose deeply rooted in sustainability. To achieve our net-zero goals, we will have to exponentially accelerate the implementation of new low-carbon technologies and carbon capture methodologies. The invitation to join Verde to lead this innovative decarbonization project was impossible to refuse," stated Mr Brown.

Mr Brown graduated from the University of Liverpool, UK, and holds an MBA from the State University of Pernambuco, Brazil. His early career was devoted to the automotive sector, focused on supply chain management. He was a senior analyst at Stellantis, then FIAT Chrysler, when it built its newest plant in the Northeast of Brazil. Thereafter he transitioned to the UK's public service at its Department of Business and Trade, culminating his career as British Consul to Minas Gerais, Brazil's third largest state economically with a GDP of over USD 130 billion in 2020.2

Verde's Carbon Capture Project

Verde has developed partnerships with British universities that are leaders in Soil Science3 that have proven Verde's K Forte® and Super Greensand® (“ Products ”) have the potential to capture carbon dioxide (“ CO 2 ”) from the atmosphere through Enhanced Rock Weathering (“ ERW ”).

ERW refers to a suite of techniques aimed at accelerating natural rock weathering, which involves the breakdown of minerals and the absorption of CO2 from the atmosphere. In nature, the process takes centuries as the rocks' surface is gradually weathered down and reacts with CO2 to form new stable carbonate minerals or bicarbonate ions, effectively removing CO2 from the atmosphere and storing it for thousands of years.

By crushing and grinding such minerals and spreading it over large areas, ERW significantly accelerates the absorption of CO2. The speed of mineral weathering can be calculated using a 'shrinking core model', which assumes that the reaction occurs at the surface of the mineral so that the unreacted core gradually shrinks over time.

As detailed by an independent study conducted at Newcastle University under the leadership of Prof. David Manning, PhD, a renowned soil scientist, the carbon dioxide capture properties of the Products are estimated at 120kg per tonne. The CO2 removal does not require any change to the Products' production and farmland application methods, nor does it change the nutritional benefits to plants. Thus, the Products undergo ERW to permanently capture atmospheric CO2 while releasing potassium and other plant nutrients.

In addition, the Products undergo mineral dissolution in only a matter of months to a year from its application to soils, faster than the most rapid reacting silicate minerals (forsterite), which takes years to decades for a similar dissolution. Mineral dissolution is directly correlated to the capture of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the faster the dissolution the faster the absorption of CO2. The conclusion was reached by a commissioned study conducted by Phil Renforth, Ph.D., at Heriot Watt University, based on peer-reviewed publication and commercial data.

Therefore, Verde's Products capture 1 tonne of CO2 for every 8.3 tonnes applied to fields in a matter of months, a significantly faster timeframe than any other major ERW project worldwide.

Previously, following extensive geological research of the Rock, including over 40,000 meters of drilling and chemical analyses, Verde had commissioned an independent mineral resource and reserve study under the Canadian National Instrument 43-101, which has established a combined measured and indicated mineral resource of 1.47 billion tonnes at 9.28% K2O and an inferred mineral resource of 1.85 billion tonnes at 8.60% K2O (using a 7.5% K2O cut-off grade).4 This amounts to 295.70 million tonnes of potash equivalent in K2O.5

Verde's total 3.32 billion tonnes of resources have the potential to remove 0.40 gigatons of CO2 from the atmosphere. The Company's mid-term goal is to achieve an annual production capacity of 50 million tonnes, enabling it to capture up to 6.00 million tonnes of CO2 per year, establishing it as one of the world's largest carbon capture projects.

As Brazil's largest potash producer by capacity, Verde has an annual production capacity of 3.00 million tonnes.6 With no need for further CAPEX investment, Verde is capable to capture and offset up to 0.36 million tonnes of CO2 per year to be sold as carbon credits7 via its existing production facilities.

The new carbon capture division at Verde that will be led by Mr Brown, who aims to make the Company internationally certified to issue carbon credits.

“Verde is currently engaged in discussions with multiple parties, exploring various options for carbon credit monetization. Leveraging Mr Brown's expertise in both institutional relations and climate-related matters, his oversight of Verde's carbon capture project will be of great value for our business development in this challenging yet exciting next stage,” commented Mr Veloso.

Other ERW Initiatives compared to Verde's

Globally, there are several different ERW initiatives, though none stemming originally from a plant-nutrition focus such as Verde's carbon capture project. These include CarbFix,8 from Iceland, which utilizes industrial processes to lock CO2 into basaltic rocks; Project Vesta,9 which spreads olivine-rich minerals on beaches and coastal environments to facilitate carbon sequestration; and UNDO,10 in the UK, that uses crushed basalt applied to farmland.

Scalable and cost-effective ERW carbon capture projects depend on farmers' willingness to apply minerals on a large scale over their farmland. In that sense, Verde has multiple advantages in ERW:

Few carbon capture projects based on ERW showcase all the above advantages which are consistently delivered by Verde.

Enhancing institutional and investor relations through strategic leadership

In addition to spearheading Verde's expansion into the carbon market, Mr Brown will take charge of the Company's institutional and investor relations. His role will encompass fostering and maintaining relationships with institutional investors and analysts, leveraging the valuable contacts he has cultivated throughout his career to enhance institutional connections.

Mr Brown will be actively engaged in creating and nurturing these relationships through regular follow-ups and strategic engagement, ensuring timely, transparent and effective communication. These efforts are aimed at amplifying Verde's global reputation and fortifying investor confidence.

Mr Brown's comprehensive approach will be instrumental in aligning stakeholders with the Company's vision and objectives, fostering sustained growth and value creation, particularly during this pivotal phase of business expansion within Verde.

Corporate restructuring

Mr Brown joins the Company to conclude its corporate restructuring strategy, underscoring the Company's steadfast commitment to reaching the milestone of 50 million tonnes in annual production and sales, while simultaneously amplifying its efforts to expedite one of the world's largest carbon capture projects.

Recent additions within Verde's corporate restructuring strategy include Newton Nagumo11 and Gilson Guardiero12, joining the Company to strengthen its senior leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively.

"With the arrival of Mr Brown, our corporate restructuring is now complete. We have 2 production plants in operation, along with a biomanufacturing plant to produce fertilizers with microorganism input additives. With our installed annual production capacity of 3.00 million tonnes, Verde is able to capture and offset up to 0.36 million tonnes of CO2 per year, with no need for further CAPEX investment. Our focus is to deliver all this CO2 capacity to the market to be sold as carbon credits. I am confident that a new era of expansion and growth is beginning for Verde,” concluded Mr Veloso.

Investor day

Verde AgriTech will host an Investor Day on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The event will be held virtually and will feature presentations by the company's senior leadership team, providing updates on Verde's strategy, followed by a Q&A session.

