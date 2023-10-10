NG9-1-1 INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2023 BOARD ELECTION RESULTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Serving Public Safety Since 2003

Adds Vendor and Member-at-Large Leadership

- Wes Wright, Executive DirectorWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Next Generation 9-1-1 Institute (NG9-1-1 Institute or Institute) 2023 Board elections are final, and the Institute is pleased to introduce its newest Board Members:Member-at-Large (General)Monica Million, Million Consulting Services, LLCMember at Large (Public Safety)Scott L. Brillman, Director, Fairfax County 9-1-1 (DPSC)Heather McGaffin, Director, DC Office of Unified CommunicationsVendor (Public Safety)Mark Fletcher, Vice President – Public Safety Solutions, 911Inform, LLCKarin J. Marquez, Chief Public Safety Brand Officer, RapidSOSSusan Ornstein, Senior Director – Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.The Board Members' two-year terms begin with the Institute's next Board meeting later this month. A list of current board members is available at“The Institute is fortunate to be led by such distinguished existing Board Members and we are delighted to welcome five new Board Members and one incumbent Board Member to the Institute. The vision and leadership of our diverse Board, and their varying experiences and expertise will add new perspectives and strengthen our mission,” noted Institute Executive Director, Wes Wright, in making the election announcement.The NG9-1-1 Institute works with the Congressional Next Generation 9-1-1 Caucus to promote nationwide NG9-1-1 deployment through congressionally focused education and awareness efforts. The NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus, co-chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Reps. Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Anna Eshoo (D-CA), is the only bipartisan, bicameral organization dedicated exclusively to NG 9-1-1 issues and plays a unique role in raising the visibility of NG9-1-1 policy issues and funding needs.During the past 20 years, the Institute has successfully raised awareness of 9-1-1 issues with members of Congress and their staff and created a platform to recognize the admirable efforts of public safety and 9-1-1 industry leaders. The Institute also hosts two long standing annual public safety events on Capitol Hill, the NG9-1-1 Honor Awards and the Technology Showcase.NG9-1-1 Institute sponsors include: Comcast, T-Mobile, AT&T, CTIA, OnStar, Motorola Solutions, Verizon, Intrado, GeoComm, Mission Critical Partners, Comtech, RapidDeploy, NGA, Google, RapidSOS, AWS, Carbyne, and Meta/Facebook.# # #About the NG9-1-1 InstituteThe NG9-1-1 Institute ( ) is a (501)(c)3 organization. The NG9-1-1 Institute's mission is to assist the Congressional NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus by serving as a broad educational resource on issues important to the effective operation and advancement of NG9-1-1 services and systems nationwide across all technologies. Our overarching objective is to advance the rapid implementation of NG9-1-1 in order to promote more effective emergency response, improve public safety, and advance national security interests for the protection of all citizens. Therefore, the Institute seeks to educate the members of the Caucus, other Congressional Members and Staff, and members of the public on issues that may impact timely and effective operation and implementation of NG9-1-1, and to further the related goals of public safety and security.Free NG9-1-1 Institute membership at:Become an NG9-1-1 Institute Sponsor:NG9-1-1 Institute300 New Jersey Ave. NW – Suite 900Washington, DC 20001

Wes Wright

NG9-1-1 Institute

+1 202-434-4239

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Highlights 2022 911 Honor Awards