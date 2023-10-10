Larry Mcmahon Promoted To VP Global Media At Liquid Advertising

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Larry McMahon, VP Global Media at Liquid Advertising

Celebrating a Decade of Growth and Commitment

- Will Akerlof, CEO and Founder of Liquid AdvertisingLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Liquid Advertising, a leading independent global advertising and marketing agency, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Larry McMahon to the position of Vice President, Global Media.Larry McMahon, who has been a dedicated member of the Liquid family for over a decade, began his journey with the company in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Since joining in July 2012, Larry has played an integral role in Liquid's growth and success, witnessing the media team expand from under 10 to an impressive 70+ members. His passion for the company's dynamic and talented team, along with the opportunity to work with great clients, has made his journey incredibly rewarding."I've always believed in putting people first," says McMahon. "At Liquid, it's not just another job; we've assembled a group of really talented and passionate people that love working together to overcome challenges. We've managed to create a culture that's all about growth and fun. It's an incredible feeling to see the company and its people flourish."Larry's journey at Liquid began as an Associate, initially focusing on the data side of things before transitioning to the media strategy team. His relentless dedication to excellence and passion for the industry culminated in his well-deserved promotion to Vice President in October 2023.Will Akerlof, the CEO and Founder of Liquid Advertising, remarked, "Larry's dedication and passion for Liquid have been evident from day one. His promotion is a testament to his hard work, and we look forward to his continued contributions to our company's success."In his new role as VP Global Media, Larry is excited to take on increased responsibilities within the global team, working on team and account growth. He's also committed to nurturing the next generation of Liquid employees, helping them become the rock stars of the industry.Liquid Advertising, Inc. is an independent, full-service, global advertising and marketing agency with headquarters in Los Angeles, with 70+ employees globally in six countries across the US, Europe and Latin America. Their 2022 billings exceeded $200MM USD. Liquid specializes in winning the hearts of fans – fans of video games, tech, and entertainment – by creating marketing that speaks to their passions. For more information,

Rachel Svoboda

Sunday Brunch Agency

