Qnergy Announces The Appointment Of Daniel Palmer To Board Of Directors

OGDEN, UTAH, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Qnergy , a leading methane abatement solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Palmer to its Board of Directors.Daniel Palmer brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the energy sector, specifically in oil, gas, and renewable energy generation. He is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years at Schlumberger in various roles across the globe, including operations, marketing, and technical roles. Additionally, he has worked for and founded technology startups in solar energy and mining geoscience. Palmer is currently the Managing Director of Commercialization at Climate Investment, a specialist decarbonization investor, founded by members of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative, a current Qnergy investor."We are thrilled to welcome Daniel Palmer to Qnergy's board," said Ory Zik, CEO of Qnergy. "As we continue to strive for excellence in providing methane abatement solutions Daniel's insights and leadership will be instrumental in driving our mission forward."Daniel echoed the excitement, saying, "I believe Qnergy is uniquely positioned for growth in the coming years, as regulatory and climate imperatives demand action on emissions reduction in the natural gas sector. The proven reliability of its systems will allow operators to decarbonize critical gas infrastructure while improving resilience. I look forward to working with the team on expanding the company's reach with its solutions."Qnergy is dedicated to eliminating emissions from major methane emission sources, including oil and gas, landfills, and agriculture. With the addition of Daniel Palmer, the company is well-positioned to expand methane mitigation solutions from the oil and gas industry.About Qnergy:Qnergy is dedicated to assisting our customers in mitigating methane emissions. With the remarkable capabilities of our linear Free Piston Stirling Engine, we provide a dependable source of clean energy using raw, unprocessed methane. To date, we have successfully deployed thousands of units, resulting in the reduction of hundreds of thousands of tons of methane emissions.

