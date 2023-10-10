Corelogic And Loanpass To Introduce Groundbreaking AI At The MBA Annual Convention And Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bill Roy, Founder & CEO of LoanPASSMIAMI, FL, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LoanPASS , a fast-growing rules-based loan decisioning engine for all lending products, is proud to announce a strategic integration with CoreLogic, a leading global property data and analytics company. LoanPASS, coupled with the CoreLogic Digital Mortgage Platform, now offers the U.S. lending industry's first AI Chatbot for loan origination connected directly to a lender's products and pricing. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the financial technology sector as CoreLogic and LoanPASS join forces to reshape the lending landscape, offering borrowers a more streamlined and efficient loan origination experience.LoanPASS is an innovative and groundbreaking AI Chatbot designed to perform the tasks typically handled by loan officers and call centers. This AI-driven solution is now available via the CoreLogicDigital Mortgage Platform. The new offering facilitates borrower-lender connections in a virtual environment, allowing borrowers to confidentially explore loan options, obtain pricing details, and securely lock-in loan approvals. Furthermore, the Chatbot is trained to collect pertinent information from custom designed questions producing deterministic responses from a product and pricing engine that houses each lender's pricing, eligibility, and underwriting guidelines.“This relationship between CoreLogic and LoanPASS will have a significant impact on the U.S. lending industry,” said Bill Roy, Founder & CEO of LoanPASS.“Borrowers will benefit from a faster and more accessible loan origination process while lenders can streamline their operations and reduce costs.”"CoreLogic looks forward to integrating LoanPASS's new AI Chatbot into our point of sale offering, the Digital Mortgage Platform. This alliance exemplifies our commitment to innovation and improving the mortgage lending process for borrowers and lenders alike," said Bob Jennings, Executive at CoreLogic.To learn more about LoanPASS and CoreLogic, please reach out directly through our email () or visit CoreLogic's webpage. Both companies will be presenting on the MBA Hub stage during the Mortgage Bankers Associations (MBA) Annual Convention being held in Philadelphia, PA, on October 15-18th.About CoreLogic:CoreLogic is a leading provider of property insights and innovative solutions, working to transform the property industry by putting people first. Using its network, scale, connectivity and technology, CoreLogic delivers faster, smarter, more human-centered experiences that build better relationships, strengthen businesses, and ultimately create a more resilient society. For more information, please visit .About LoanPASS:LoanPASS is rapidly becoming a force in the industry when it comes to rules-based loan decisioning for all lending products. The LoanPASS open APIs allow seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS, and LOS providers. LoanPASS empowers lenders with a no-code, SaaS application with unparalleled control over loan product, pricing, and underwriting decision output. LoanPASS targets a variety of lending sectors including mortgage investors, independent mortgage banks, private lenders, banks and credit unions. To learn more, visit the company's website at LoanPASSLoanPASS offers the industry's first AI Chatbot for product, pricing, and eligibility decisions. With a mission to simplify and accelerate the loan application process, LoanPASS connects borrowers with lenders through a completely virtual AI Chatbot experience, offering borrowers a secure and efficient way to confidentially shop, price and lock-in loan approvals. For more information, please visit LoanPASSFor media inquiries, please contact:CoreLogic Media ContactRobin WachnerLoanPASS Sales and Marketing:Bill Mitchell, CRODirect: (561) 254-5971LoanPASS Operations:Derek Long, COO

