International Conference On Livable And Sustainable Heritage Cities Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The international conference "Livable and Sustainable Heritage
Cities" started its work on 10 October under the organization of
the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" and the
Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.
State and government officials, deputies of Milli Majlis,
representatives of science and higher educational institutions, and
international organizations are taking part in the conference.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Board of the State
Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" Shahin Seyidzade
noted that samples of material culture existing on the territory of
Azerbaijan were covered by state care only after Great Leader
Heydar Aliyev led this process. The country since 1969.
It was noted that on the initiative of the Great Leader,
historical parts of the Old City of Baku were declared a
historical-architectural reserve in 1977. At the same time,
according to decrees and orders of President Ilham Aliyev,
appropriate measures are constantly taken in the territory of the
reserve to protect historical and cultural monuments.
Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States
Sadi Jafarov said the Organisation plays an important role in
protecting our great cultural heritage and passing it on to future
generations. He also noted that the organization attaches great
importance to cooperation with international institutions.
The international conference discusses the management of
historic cities, conservation, and restoration of historic
monuments, as well as sustainable tourism, digital transformation
in historic cities and reserves, organization of museum work, and
other topics.
The conference "Sustainable and Sustainable Heritage of
Cities/monuments: revival of Cultural Environment through Effective
Management and Conservation of Monuments" was held at the Baku
Marionette Theatre as part of the conference,
"Sustainable Tourism Development in Heritage Cities/Monument
Spaces" - at the Baku Marionette Theatre. Thematic panels on "Baku
House of Photography", "Innovative Heritage Cities Museums" and "As
Creative Spaces" were organized at the Tahir Salahov House
Museum.
MENAFN10102023000195011045ID1107219148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.