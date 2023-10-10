Turkish Top Diplomat Visits Azerbaijan's Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Hakan Fidan is participating in the 27th meeting of the Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) organized in Shusha.
It should be noted that the work done in the framework of
cooperation in the context of the OIC in 2023 and its results will
be evaluated at the meeting, and current issues on the
organization's agenda will be discussed.
Recall that the OIC is a regional interstate economic structure
that includes Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and
Uzbekistan. Azerbaijan has been a member of the organization since
1992.
