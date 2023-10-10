Türkiye's FM Arrives In Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan has arrived in Azerbaijan's
Shusha, Trend reports from the scene.
Turkish minister is currently participating in the 27th meeting
of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO).
The Council of Ministers (COM) is the highest policy and
decision-making body of the ECO. It comprises the Ministers of
Foreign Affairs of the Member States who meet in regular, informal,
and extraordinary sessions. The Council of Ministers may, if deemed
necessary, propose the convening of meetings of other ministers in
the formulation of plans and projects in their respective fields
through sectoral or joint ministerial meetings.
