Demand In CBA's FX Market Significantly Grows

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction with
the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) on
October 10, 2023, Trend reports.
The CBA data show that the demand at the auction
amounted to $47.4 million (an increase of 4.9 times or $37.7
million compared to the previous auction) and was fully met.
At the previous currency auction, the demand was $9.7
million.
The average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani
manat to the US dollar amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD based on the
auction results.
In general, $2.7 billion has been purchased at
currency auctions since the beginning of the year. The maximum
demand for the currency was recorded at the auction held on March
28, 2023, for $96.3 million.
In addition, the average demand at currency auctions
organized by the CBA in 2022 was $52.4 million, while the supply
was $70 million.
The CBA started conducting currency auctions by
unilaterally selling currency under competitive conditions in
mid-January 2017.
