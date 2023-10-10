Azerbaijan Completing New Buildings' Construction In Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Construction of
three new buildings in Shusha will be completed soon, executive
director of the Shusha State Reserve Department Tural Novruzov
said, Trend reports.
He mentioned that several monuments have been restored in Shusha
in three years by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
"I should mention that 70 percent of monuments in Shusha were
destroyed during the Armenian occupation. We have built new
buildings there and will ensure the resettlement of people there,"
Novruzov said.
He noted the sustainability of the continued development of
Shusha and added that it is a green city. Therefore, trees will not
be cut down there, and new ones will be planted around each
building.
