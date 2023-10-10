Azerbaijan Completing New Buildings' Construction In Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Construction of three new buildings in Shusha will be completed soon, executive director of the Shusha State Reserve Department Tural Novruzov said, Trend reports.

He mentioned that several monuments have been restored in Shusha in three years by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

"I should mention that 70 percent of monuments in Shusha were destroyed during the Armenian occupation. We have built new buildings there and will ensure the resettlement of people there," Novruzov said.

He noted the sustainability of the continued development of Shusha and added that it is a green city. Therefore, trees will not be cut down there, and new ones will be planted around each building.