Baku Declaration On Founding Of Turkic Monuments Managers Network Signed In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Baku
Declaration on the establishment of the Turkic Monuments Managers
Network of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been signed,
Trend reports.
The signing took place within the framework of the international
conference "Livable and Sustainable Heritage Cities", organized by
the State Historical and Architectural Reserve“Icherisheher”
together with the Organization of Turkic States.
The Baku Declaration was signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.
The“Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve
Administration was established in 2005 under the Cabinet of
Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The administration is
responsible for scientific, historical, and cultural studies of
Icherisheher architecture, historical and cultural monuments, and
the organization of cultural and public events aiming to encourage
the development and promotion of national culture.
