The Digital Twin Of The World Project Warp Launched In Istanbul

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warp, a technology company with the motto“The digital twin of the world” held it's the very first world's launch event in Istanbul.

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Warp , a technology company with the motto“The digital twin of the world” held it's the very first world's launch event in Istanbul. The event hosted by Hotel Raffles Istanbul last Friday and attended by prominent business executives and media representatives, highlighted Warp's future plans, which resemble the tourism (tourism, service, lifestyle and urban management!) sector in the digital world.Warp enables users to interact with any object, business or landmark in our world seamlessly via the innovative digital channels, being able to book, purchase and manage any travel, lifestyle or service-related activities at any place, locally or abroad. Additionally, it allows users to manage their needs completely digitally from a single platform and it enables companies to seamlessly offer their content to millions of customers at the best possible prices. All user requests are treated by the human-like AI-driven Digital Assistant, which provides all and any information about any business and helps to place orders, wherever you are. The platform aims to create the world's most comprehensive digital twin, spanning commercial and non-commercial assets and accompanying features, while seamlessly integrating all of these elements into a single platform. Offering customized digital tools and products to meet the diverse needs of governments, businesses, and individual users, Warp adds an expanded digital dimension to the user experience by creating entirely new forms of interaction with the outside world and its objects. Metaverse channel helps users fully experience the objects that are away from their immediate reach.Warp, emerging as an innovative, AI-supported metasystem in the sectors of travel, city, and service technologies, took its first step in globalization in Istanbul. The platform held its launch event at the Hotel Raffles Istanbul, where it demonstrated its technology, future plans, and roadmap to attendees, including significant professionals from investment, tourism, technology and industrial sectors, and the business world, as well as media representatives. During the launch event, attendees were also given a detailed tour of a hotel's digital twin in the metaverse."We aim to create a digital twin of the world."In a statement during the launch event, Warp CEO Oksana Golovina remarked "Turkey is a highly successful country in terms of tourism. Therefore, as a platform serving the tourism sector, we wanted to organize our first launch in Istanbul. From here, we wanted to convey our messages, goals, and roadmap with the rest of the world."Golovina stated that Warp's goal is to create a digital twin of the world in an environment where lives are becoming increasingly digital, and added,“All stakeholders can benefit from the platform we have created. We are transforming challenging and complex processes into simple and rapid digital forms. We hope that our comprehensive services and innovative products will make a difference in the global tourism sector.”Users can achieve a new and flawless digital experience with guaranteed service quality when accessing services in the travel, service, lifestyle and hospitality sectors by using Warp. The platform, which answers user needs in these sectors through a unified interface, also provides a comprehensive system that ensures transaction and service security, covering everything.Furthermore, public institutions can also benefit from Warp. The government institutions gain a powerful digital tool for digitizing, managing, and overseeing the operations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the tourism and hospitality sectors and an actual data collection tool on every customer movement. This assistance includes transparency, taxation, tourism fees, attracting foreign investment, and quality control in the industry. Private enterprises, on the other hand, may use the platform to get access new digital channels for customer acquisition, revenue generation, scaling, and automation.

Emir Bilal Özkan

Walther Kranz



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram