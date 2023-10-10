Automotive Ethernet Market Revenue To Exceed USD 17.51 Billion By 2033, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive ethernet market size is predicted to expand at ~21.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 17.51 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 2.11 billion in the year 2022 rise of connected cars has revolutionized the automotive industry, with vehicles increasingly equipped with advanced technology that enables them to communicate with other devices and networks. In 2022 the sales of connected cars worldwide experienced a 13% year[R1] on year growth.

Moreover, the proportion of cars, within the total car sales surpassed 52%. This trend is driving the growth of Automotive Ethernet as a reliable and efficient means of communication within the vehicle. One of the key benefits of connected cars is their ability to provide real-time data on driving conditions, traffic patterns, and weather forecasts. This information can be used to improve safety and efficiency on the roads, as well as enhance the overall driving experience. With the help of Automotive Ethernet, this data can be transmitted quickly and accurately, allowing for faster decision-making and response times.

Higher Bandwidth and Faster Data Transfer Rates to Boost Market Growth

Automotive Ethernet is a high-speed communication network that provides faster data transfer rates of up to 10[R2] Gbps, which is significantly higher than traditional automotive networks. This increased bandwidth allows for real-time transmission of large amounts of data, such as high-definition video feeds from cameras around the vehicle, without any lag or delay. One of the key advantages of Automotive Ethernet is its ability to support multiple applications simultaneously, without compromising on speed or quality. For example, it can handle both infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) data in parallel, ensuring that critical safety information is delivered to the driver without any delays. This makes Automotive Ethernet an ideal solution for modern connected cars, where multiple devices need to communicate with each other in real-time.

Automotive Ethernet Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expansion Of The Vehicle Production to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The automotive ethernet market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This growth is being driven primarily by the rising demand for advanced automotive technologies, such as connected cars, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles, that require the deployment of automotive ethernet networks. Additionally, the expansion of the vehicle production in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is also driving the demand for automotive ethernet networks. In December 2022 the production of motor vehicles in China reached a total of 27,020[R3] ,615 units while Indias motor vehicle production, for the period amounted to 5,456,857 units. With the increase in the number of vehicles being produced in these countries, there is an increased demand for automotive ethernet networks. Ethernet networks are needed to connect the various components of the vehicles, such as the engine and transmission, to ensure that all systems are working optimally.

Increasing Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The North America automotive ethernet market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by 2035. The increasing demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is one of the key drivers behind the market growth in the region. 94% of newly manufactured vehicles in the United States are equipped with at least one Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Additionally automakers that account for 98[R4] % of the U.S. New car market have made a commitment, to implementing Automated Emergency Braking (AEB) as the primary standard ADAS feature on all light duty vehicles by September 1st, 2022. ADAS features such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking require high-speed data transfer between various sensors and electronic control units (ECUs). Automotive Ethernet provides the necessary bandwidth and data transfer rates to support these advanced features.

Automotive Ethernet Segmentation by Automotive Ethernet Type



One Pair Ethernet

Energy-Efficient Ethernet

Power Over Ethernet Gigabit Ethernet

The One Pair Ethernet segment in automotive ethernet market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Single Pair Ethernet is a cost-effective and efficient way to transmit data between devices in the automotive market. It is also more reliable and easier to install than other types of Ethernet, making it attractive to manufacturers. Furthermore, it provides increased bandwidth and low latency, making it well-suited for applications that require fast and reliable data transmission. Single Pair Ethernet utilizes a pair of wires to transfer data at speeds of 1 Gbps[R5] for distances up to 40 meters or at 10 Mbps for distances up, to 1000 meters.

Automotive Ethernet Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

The Passenger Car segment in automotive ethernet market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely due to the fact that passenger vehicles are more likely to have more complex electrical systems, which require a higher number of ethernet ports. Additionally, the growing demand for electric vehicles is also expected to drive the segment as electric vehicles require faster networking capabilities. In 2021[R6] , 56.4 million passenger cars were purchased worldwide representing, about 68.4% of the total global car sales. Furthermore, the increasing demand for infotainment systems and safety features in passenger cars is also expected to drive the market.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in automotive ethernet market that are profiled by Research Nester are Microchip Technology, Inc., Broadcom Limited, Vector Informatik GmbH, RUETZ SYSTEM SOLUTIONS GMBH, DASAN Network Solutions, Bosch Rexroth, B&R Automation, TSN Systems GmbH, TE Connectivity, Marvell, Toshiba, Texas Instruments Incorporated., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Automotive Ethernet Market



Broadcom recently unveiled the BCM8958X, a cutting edge automotive ethernet switch device designed to meet the increasing demands of in vehicle networking applications. This innovation aims to expedite the adoption of software defined vehicles (SDV) solidifying Broadcoms position as a leader in providing Ethernet solutions for next generation automotive architectures. Microchip Technology Inc. has introduced the LAN9360, a remarkable single chip ethernet controller equipped with embedded protocols. Notably it serves as the industrys hardware based audio endpoint solution for Audio Video Bridging (AVB). Leveraging ethernet AVB technology this groundbreaking solution facilitates connectivity between various components within automobiles such, as infotainment systems, smart headrests, radio tuners, amplifiers, speakers and microphones.

