Global Royal Jelly Market Report 2022-2023 & 2031 - Antioxidant And Anti-Aging Benefits Drive Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Royal Jelly Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Royal Jelly Market Is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% between between 2023 and 2031

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

The global royal jelly market is experiencing significant demand driven by various factors. One of the key drivers is the rising consumption of royal jelly due to its rich content of B complex vitamins, which provide vitality and stamina. It also supports the nervous system, reduces anxiety, and activates the immune system, making it valuable for combating bacterial infections, wound healing, and memory functioning.

North America is expected to be the largest market for royal jelly, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and rising consumer purchasing power. Consumers are increasingly turning to royal jelly-based products for their various health benefits, including the treatment of hormonal and stomach issues.

Additionally, royal jelly's high acetylcholine content, which is essential for transmitting nerve signals, has contributed to its growing popularity. Doctors are also recommending royal jelly-based products to females for fertility-related issues. However, there are concerns about allergic reactions, such as asthma, hives, and anaphylaxis, associated with royal jelly consumption.

Plasma-type royal jelly-based products are gaining popularity for treating thyroid cases without posing side effects. On the other hand, pulp-type royal jelly consumption is limited due to concerns about potential infertility among females.

Royal jelly is rich in vitamins A, C, D, and E, making it a powerful antioxidant with anti-aging benefits. It is also a source of amino acids and minerals and has been associated with health benefits such as cholesterol and blood lipid regulation, liver protection, and enhanced physical strength. The market is witnessing changing trends and increasing demand for health supplements, further driving growth.

Royal jelly's functional properties, including antibacterial, vasodilative, anti-inflammatory, hypotensive, disinfectant, antihypercholesterolemic, and antioxidant activities, have contributed to its rising demand in various medical applications. The market is expected to continue growing due to its expanding range of functional properties and medical applications.

Key questions answered in this report



What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Royal Jelly market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Royal Jelly market?

Which is the largest regional market for Royal Jelly market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Royal Jelly market growth? Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Royal Jelly market worldwide?

Company Profiles: Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives



Durham's Bee Farm

Glory Bee

Jiangshan Bee Enterprise

Nestle S.A.

Now Health Group Inc

Nu-Health Products

Puritan's Pride

Shamee Bee Farm Source Naturals Inc

Solgar Inc.

Source Naturals Inc

Swanson Vitamins

Thompson Health

Y.S. Organic Bee Farms Yamada Bee Farm Inc

Market Segmentation

Form



Liquid

Capsules Gel

Product



Ordinary Plasma High-yield Pulp

Application



Food

Medical

Supplement Others

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Tags Health Supplement Jellies Preserves and Spread Jelly Royal Jelly Supplement Vitamin Vitamin A Vitamins