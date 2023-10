Smart Ports Market Advanced Technology And New Innovations By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Ports Market Insight

Smart Ports Market Expected to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2032 - Allied Market Research

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Smart ports, also known as intelligent or digital ports, are modernized port facilities that leverage advanced technologies, data analytics, and AI to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability. These ports integrate various digital and automated solutions to streamline operations and provide real-time insights for better decision-making. The smart ports market was valued at $2.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $15.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Smart ports offer significant improvements in operational efficiency through automation, AI-driven processes, and real-time data analytics. Ports have increasingly adopted smart technologies to manage higher cargo volumes and reduce turnaround times, enhancing overall productivity.

Moreover, the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and advancements in connectivity technologies enable seamless data collection and communication within the port ecosystem, supporting the implementation of smart port industry solutions.

In addition, governments worldwide have promoted the development of smart ports through incentives, grants, and policy support. These initiatives accelerate the adoption of smart technologies in port infrastructure. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the smart ports market forecast.

However, many existing ports have outdated infrastructure and legacy systems that may not be compatible with the latest smart technologies. Retrofitting or upgrading these facilities to accommodate smart features can be challenging and costly.

On the contrary, smart ports can enhance the competitiveness of the country or the region in the global market. Smart ports can attract more shipping lines and businesses, leading to increased trade volumes by offering advanced infrastructure, efficient operations, and better customer experiences. This factor may act as an upcoming smart port market opportunity.

The smart ports market analysis is segmented on the basis of technology, throughput capacity, port type, and region. By technology, the market is segregated into process automation, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI. The Internet of Things (IoT) segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue in 2022. IoT sensors attached to containers, vehicles, and cargo allow real-time tracking and monitoring of their movements within the port premises and throughout the supply chain. This provides better visibility into cargo status, location, and condition, facilitating more efficient logistics operations.

IoT sensors are deployed on port equipment, such as cranes, trucks, and handling machinery, to monitor their performance, health, and usage. Real-time data helps in predictive maintenance, reducing downtime, and optimizing equipment utilization. These factors altogether may surge the adoption of IoT technology in the smart ports market trends; thus, fueling the smart ports market growth.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

On the basis of throughput capacity, the smart ports market scope is divided into extensively busy, moderately busy, and scarcely busy. The extensively busy segment dominated the global smart ports market share, in terms of revenue in 2022 with a 48.3% share in the global market. Implementing AI-powered autonomous vehicles and machinery can further optimize cargo handling processes. These autonomous systems can work collaboratively, adapt to changing conditions, and operate around the clock, increasing overall efficiency.

Furthermore, in extensively busy smart ports, the successful implementation of AI technologies can be a contributor to smooth and fast port operation, driving higher efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and improved customer experiences while meeting the challenges of managing large-scale operations. This factor is the major key market trend in the global smart ports market for extensively busy smart ports.

Competitive Analysis:

The Smart Ports industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Smart Ports market include,

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell

Cisco System, Inc.

Abu Dhabi Ports

KONGSBERG

Trelleborg

Kaleris

IBM Corporation

ABB Ltd.

On the basis of port type, the market is bifurcated into seaport and inland ports. The seaport segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue in 2022 with 63.3% share in the global market. Seaport smart ports use AI-driven robotic and autonomous systems for the efficient handling of cargo. Automated cranes, gantries, and robotic vehicles ensure faster loading and unloading of containers, reducing turnaround times for vessels.

Furthermore, seaport smart ports are at the forefront of the digital transformation in the maritime industry. Smart ports are able to easily manage increases in cargo volumes, improve resource utilization, enhance security, and foster sustainable practices, by integrating AI and advanced technologies, which in turn may enhance the overall performance of smart ports in global trade and logistics.

On the basis of region, the smart ports market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific smart ports market size is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and account for a major market share in 2022. Asia-Pacific has been a leading region in adopting smart port technologies. Countries like China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have been at the forefront of integrating IoT, AI, automation, and big data analytics into their ports to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

Economic growth of the region and the increase in trade volumes have necessitated the need for efficient and technologically advanced ports. Smart port solutions have offered Asian ports the means to manage the growth in trade demand effectively. Moreover, governments and port authorities in Asia-Pacific have been prioritizing digital transformation initiatives. These initiatives aim to streamline port operations, improve cargo handling, and provide real-time data insights for better decision-making.

COVID-19 Analysis:

There were widespread disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the flow of goods and cargo through smart ports during the early stages of the pandemic. Lockdowns, restrictions, and reduced workforce availability led to delays in cargo handling and transportation.

Moreover, many industries experienced reduced demand for goods during the pandemic, leading to lower cargo volumes. As a result, smart ports faced decreased shipping traffic and reduced revenue.

In addition, the pandemic led to changes in consumer behavior and demand patterns. Smart ports had to adapt to handle different types of cargo, such as increased demand for medical supplies and reduced volumes in other sectors such as tourism-related goods.

However, as lockdowns and restrictions eased in many regions, economic activities started to rebound. This led to an increase in global trade and cargo volumes, benefiting smart ports. Moreover, during the pandemic, there was a surge in demand for essential goods such as medical supplies and food. Smart ports adapted to manage the increased volumes of these goods.

Moreover, the pandemic highlighted the importance of digitalization and automation in port operations. Many smart ports accelerated their digital transformation efforts to improve efficiency, reduce manual interventions, and enhance overall resilience. Furthermore, the pandemic reinforced the need for reduced dependence on manual labor in port operations. Automation and AI technologies continued to be adopted to improve efficiency and reduce human-intensive tasks. These factors altogether are anticipated to drive the growth of the smart ports market during the forecast period.

Inquiry before Buying:

Key Findings Of The Study:

- On the basis of technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 23.2% from 2023 to 2032.

- On the basis of throughput capacity, the extensively busy segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate.

- On the basis of port type, the seaport segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue.

- Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share of around 40% in 2022, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 24.3%.

Trending Reports in the Energy and Power Industry:

1. Pipeline Transportation Market -

2. Transportation Battery Recycling Market -

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn