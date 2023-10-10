Worldatwork And NHRDN Sign MOU Strengthening Collaboration To Advance HR In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India's National Human Resource Development Network (NHRDN) has joined with WorldatWork, a global Total Rewards Association, to sign an MoU

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- India's National Human Resource Development Network (NHRDN) has joined with WorldatWork, a global Total Rewards Association, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement empowers them to help upskill the vast HR community across India together.Their shared objective is to enable India's broader HR community to build the skills needed for today's changed global talent market. NHRDN members will have access to WorldatWork's exclusive learning resources and professional development programs, bringing their members unprecedented opportunities to advance HR practices through thought leadership, webinars and in-person engagements.“We are excited to collaborate with NHRDN to help elevate the HR profession in India,” said Mihai Popoaca, President of WorldatWork.“Our two associations are aligned in terms of vision and future goals, and we look forward to expanding this partnership in the years to come.”According to Sheetal Raut, Managing Director for WorldatWork India,“This strategic alliance will empower our community to grow by reaping benefits from the rich content, thought leadership and access to a global professional member network. This will make a real impact on India's world of work.”“This strategic partnership between the two Institutions will fuel the development of the HR Profession, professionals and the organisations. Leveraging the unique strengths of one another, both the entities will be able raise the bar of capability development thereby making impactful contributions and creating value for society.” said Mr. Prem Singh, National President, NHRDN, President (Group HR), JK OrganisationThrough this agreement, and by tapping into the each other's vast member network,both associations will add value to the country's HR industry and community through thought leadership content and training,About WorldatWorkWorldatWork is the leading global nonprofit organization for professionals engaged in the critically important practice of total rewards. We serve those who are responsible for cultivating inspired, engaged, productive and committed workers in effective and rewarding workplaces. We guide them in the design and delivery of total rewards programs with our education and certification; idea exchange; thought leadership; knowledge creation; information sharing; research; advocacy; and networking. Professionals from 93% of Fortune 500 companies rely on total rewards education, certification and community support from WorldatWork. WorldatWork India has been in operation for two years with headquarters in Pune, India. For more details on WorldatWork, please visit or follow us on Twitter: @WorldatWork and LinkedIn: @WorldatWork.About NHRDNThe National HRD Network is the National Apex body of professionals committed to promoting the People Development movement in the country and enhancing the capability of human resource professionals to compete globally and thereby creating value for society. Towards this end, National HRD Network is committed to the development of human resources through education, training, research and experience sharing. Established over 36 years ago, NHRDN is autonomous, not-for-profit professionally managed organization, playing a catalyst role in grooming Leaders for Tomorrow. It has over 17400 members representing, Multinationals, Public & Private organizations including Government, MSME & NGOs spread across 33 Chapters in India 2 chapters in Singapore and Dubai serves as a reference point for people leadership in Indian Industry.

Meghna Menon

WorldatWork India

email us here