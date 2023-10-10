Hardline Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Under Heavy Police Escort

Jerusalem, Oct.10 (Petra) -- Dozens of Jewish extremist settlers early Tuesday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to an official Palestinian source.A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through the al-Magharebah Gate under the heavy protection of Israeli police."The settlers performed Talmudic rituals and provocatively toured the Mosque's yards amid a state of anger inside the compound," it added.

