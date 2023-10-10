Seoul Vows To Push For Suspension Of Inter-Korean Military Pact

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- South Korea's new Defense Minister Shin Won-sik vowed Tuesday to push for the suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement, citing its impact on limiting Seoul's surveillance capabilities against North Korean military activities, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"I will push for the suspension of the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement as soon as possible," he said.

"Scrapping (the agreement) requires a legal process, but I understand a suspension only requires a Cabinet approval," said Shin.

The new minister made the remarks in his first meeting with reporters after taking office on Saturday, noting the no-fly zone set by the agreement near the border "greatly" limits surveillance on signs of imminent North Korean provocations in the front line.

The agreement, signed under the previous liberal President Moon Jae-in who sought inter-Korean reconciliation, also includes setting up a land buffer zone, where artillery drills and regiment-level field maneuvers are to be suspended, as well as maritime buffer zones, banning artillery firing and naval drills.

He also stressed that the country's reconnaissance and surveillance assets need to watch North Korean military activities. (end)

