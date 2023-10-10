New Hpps On Liberated Lands To Boost Azerbaijan's Energy Yield (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, October 10. In accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev to create green energy potential in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, AzerEnergy JSC started construction of a cascade of hydroelectric power plants (HPPs), head of the Public Relations Center of AzerEnergy JSC Teymur Abdullayev said, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

"The construction of HPPs with a capacity of 10.5 MW each and a total capacity of 42 MW started in 2022 in four places along the section of the Okhchuchay River running through the territory of Zangilan district. The work at the Sarigishlag, Sharifli and Zangilan HPPs is coming to an end, while at the Jahangirbayli HPP it has already been completed," he said.

He noted that the engine room built for Jahangirbayli HPP, two 5.25 megawatts European-manufactured green certified French eco-turbines, generators, and remotely controlled digital equipment were installed. The station will generate more than 30 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

"The 42-megawatt Zangilan Hydroelectric Power Plant Cascade, consisting of 4 stations, the construction of which was familiarized by President Ilham Aliyev in May this year, is the first brand new major energy production project in the territories liberated from occupation. This project was realized in a record time of just one year. Until now, neither in Azerbaijan nor anywhere else has such a number of HPPs of such capacity been built in such a short period of time," Teymur Abdullayev emphasized.

To supply these four stations with water, AzerEnergy built the main water intake plant at an altitude of 600 meters above sea level. The water capacity of this plant is 400,000-450,000 cubic meters. The construction, in addition to energy production, is extremely important in terms of agriculture and ecology. The construction of the main intake will also contribute to the cleaning of the riverbed, which has been polluted for 30 years, and to the revival of flora and fauna.

From the main intake, a pair of derivation pipes is laid at a distance of 23 kilometers with 35 percent of the river water retained in the riverbed. The water from the pipe flows back into the river. More than 8,000 trees have been planted around Jahangirbayli HPP.

The cascade of Zangilan HPP, consisting of 4 brand new plants built in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, will annually produce more than 130 million kWh of "green" energy. It will also play a huge role in the transition to alternative energy sources.