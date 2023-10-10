Number Of People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Azerbaijan Over Past Week Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. No vaccination
against coronavirus (COVID-19) has been conducted in Azerbaijan
from October 2 through October 8, Trend reports, referring to the
Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of
Azerbaijan.
The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country
since the start of vaccination is 13.9 million. The first dose of
the vaccine was given to 5.4 million the second dose to 4.9 million
three or more doses to 3.4 million, and a booster dose after a
positive test result to 266,430 people.
Will be updated
MENAFN10102023000187011040ID1107219060
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.