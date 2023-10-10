Azerbaijan To Establish Information System For Renewable Energy Sources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Cabinet of
Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the "Regulation on the
information system for renewable energy sources", Trend reports.
The decision has required the Ministry of Energy
to:
- take necessary measures for the organization, maintenance,
and effective utilization of the "Renewable Energy Sources
Information System" (BOEMIS) jointly with the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transportation;
- take necessary measures to ensure the security of BOEMIS
jointly with the State Special Communication and Information
Security Service;
- take necessary measures to integrate BOEMIS into the
electronic government information system jointly with the Ministry
of Digital Development and Transportation.
The decision has also required the Ministry of Economy, the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Melioration and
Water Farm under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency,
"AzerEnergy", and "Azerishiq" JSCs to regularly input (transmit)
data into the BOEMIS and inform the Cabinet of Ministers about this
once a year to ensure access to the provided data through the
electronic government information system.
This regulation defines the legal, organizational, and
technological foundations for the formation, maintenance, and
integration of information systems and resources of other
government bodies (institutions) related to renewable energy
sources through the electronic government information system.
BOEMIS also creates a renewable energy sources atlas as a
component of BOEMIS. Information created, obtained, and collected
in BOEMIS is the property of the Republic of Azerbaijan. There is
no fee required for access to the expected information through the
BOEMIS.
The structure of BOEMIS consists of the following
modules:
- "atlas";
- "users";
- "data";
- "analysis and reporting";
- "instruction".
