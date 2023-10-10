Azerbaijan To Establish Information System For Renewable Energy Sources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the "Regulation on the information system for renewable energy sources", Trend reports.

The decision has required the Ministry of Energy to:

- take necessary measures for the organization, maintenance, and effective utilization of the "Renewable Energy Sources Information System" (BOEMIS) jointly with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation;

- take necessary measures to ensure the security of BOEMIS jointly with the State Special Communication and Information Security Service;

- take necessary measures to integrate BOEMIS into the electronic government information system jointly with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

The decision has also required the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Melioration and Water Farm under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, "AzerEnergy", and "Azerishiq" JSCs to regularly input (transmit) data into the BOEMIS and inform the Cabinet of Ministers about this once a year to ensure access to the provided data through the electronic government information system.

This regulation defines the legal, organizational, and technological foundations for the formation, maintenance, and integration of information systems and resources of other government bodies (institutions) related to renewable energy sources through the electronic government information system.

BOEMIS also creates a renewable energy sources atlas as a component of BOEMIS. Information created, obtained, and collected in BOEMIS is the property of the Republic of Azerbaijan. There is no fee required for access to the expected information through the BOEMIS.

The structure of BOEMIS consists of the following modules:

- "atlas";

- "users";

- "data";

- "analysis and reporting";

- "instruction".