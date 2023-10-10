Georgian Wings Increases Number Of Flights On Baku-Tbilisi Route

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Georgian Wings,
passenger operator of Geosky airline, will increase the number of
regular flights on Baku-Tbilisi route, Trend reports.
According to the company, passengers will be served on this
route 5 times a week - every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
and Sunday. The flights will be operated by the French-Italian made
aircraft ATR72-500, designed for 72 passengers.
"Initially, we started operating with 3 frequencies per week,
and in accordance with commercial calculations and plans, there was
an increase in operating frequency on the mentioned route, which
means that the airline's plan and expectations were correct and
justified in accordance with the market demand. The flight schedule
is adjusted to the flight schedule of the Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi
domestic flight performed by our airline, which gives the passenger
an additional opportunity to use Tbilisi Airport as a transit and a
comfortable trip," the company representative said.
Georgian Wings made its first international regular flight on
September 5, 2023, and since then it has been regularly flying from
Tbilisi Shota Rustaveli International Airport to Baku Heydar Aliyev
International Airport.
Also, Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways also operates
daily flights twice a day in the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku direction.
Since June 2023, Buta Airways has been operating special flights
from Baku to Batumi and back within the summer schedule.
MENAFN10102023000187011040ID1107219058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.