Georgian Wings Increases Number Of Flights On Baku-Tbilisi Route

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Georgian Wings, passenger operator of Geosky airline, will increase the number of regular flights on Baku-Tbilisi route, Trend reports.

According to the company, passengers will be served on this route 5 times a week - every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The flights will be operated by the French-Italian made aircraft ATR72-500, designed for 72 passengers.

"Initially, we started operating with 3 frequencies per week, and in accordance with commercial calculations and plans, there was an increase in operating frequency on the mentioned route, which means that the airline's plan and expectations were correct and justified in accordance with the market demand. The flight schedule is adjusted to the flight schedule of the Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi domestic flight performed by our airline, which gives the passenger an additional opportunity to use Tbilisi Airport as a transit and a comfortable trip," the company representative said.

Georgian Wings made its first international regular flight on September 5, 2023, and since then it has been regularly flying from Tbilisi Shota Rustaveli International Airport to Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Also, Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways also operates daily flights twice a day in the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku direction.

Since June 2023, Buta Airways has been operating special flights from Baku to Batumi and back within the summer schedule.