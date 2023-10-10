Russian Troops Shell Border Of Sumy Region Three Times During Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on October 10, the Russian army carried out three mortar attacks on the border communities of the Sumy region.
This was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
"At night, the Russians carried out three mortar attacks on the border. 21 explosions were recorded. The Shalyhyne (six explosions), Krasnopil (11 explosions) and Khotyn (four explosions) communities were shelled," the statement reads.
As reported, the Russian army fired five times on the border of the Sumy region during the day on October 9, and four territorial communities came under enemy fire.
