Occupants Seize Schools, Hospitals In Luhansk And Donetsk Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupants are based in a school in Lozno-Oleksandrivka and in the hospital of Novyi Svit village in the temporarily occupied districts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Andriy Kovalev, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"In the village of Lozno-Oleksandrivka in the Svatove district of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the local secondary school was indeed seized by Russian terrorists. About 150 Russian occupants are now in the school. On the territory adjacent to the school, the invaders have set up a repair base for military equipment," said Kovalev.

Also, according to the General Staff, in the village of Novyi Svit in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, Russian occupants turned the local hospital into their own hospital and treat only Russian terrorists there.

Russians injure four residents ofregion overnight

"The occupiers do not allow civilian personnel and local residents who need medical care to enter the hospital. Every day, about 50 occupants arrive at this hospital, mostly with gunshot and mine-blast wounds. The evacuation of the wounded takes place twice or thrice a week," Kovalev said.

As reported, over the past day, the Defense Forces have already destroyed more than 283 thousand Russian invaders.