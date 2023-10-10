Russia Deploys Two Submarines In Black Sea, Volley Of Up To Eight Kalibr Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has curtailed the naval grouping in the Black Sea due to the storm, and two submarines with a total volley of eight Kalibr missiles remain on duty.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South", said during the telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"The ship grouping is actually curtailed, because the weather is on our side, the storm is very powerful, it has been holding 4-5 points for several days, which is quite impressive for the Black Sea. And now the enemy has rotated without using surface ships, which are all in their basing points, taking shelter from the storm. Two submarine missile carriers, which are equipped with up to eight Kalibr missiles, have been left on duty," said Humeniuk.

As reported, at night the enemy launched 36 attack drones at southern Ukraine from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 27 of them.