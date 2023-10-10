Defense Forces Destroy Seven Units Of Enemy Equipment With FPV Drones In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces destroyed seven units of enemy equipment with drones.

The Department for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the Achilles combat UAV company of the 92nd Ivan Sirko Separate Mechanized Brigade hit 7 units of enemy equipment with FPV drones," the report says.

The Ukrainian defenders destroyed an S-60 cannon, Ural 4320, Ural, Kamaz vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, a BTR-D, and a 2s3 Akatsiya self-propelled gun.

In addition, three occupiers were killed and wounded.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to October 10, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 283,080 Russian invaders, including 450 occupiers in the past 24 hours. Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 4,829 (+6 in the past day) enemy tanks, 9,129 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 6,713 (+7) artillery systems, 808 multiple rocket launchers, 544 (+1) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,207 (+17) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,530 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, a submarine, 9,125 (+12) trucks and fuel tankers, and 961 (+2) pieces of specialized equipment.