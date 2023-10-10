Promo Event Held Within Talent Show 'Baku Autumn-2023. 35 Years Later'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A promo event has been organized within "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35
years later" Talent Contest.
Many celebrities, including famous actors, bloggers, media
personalities took part in the event, Azernews reports.
The project is being implemented with the support of Best Cast
Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and
the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. The general sponsor is
Nizami Boutique House. The author of the project and director is
Sevinj Karimova, the event organizer is Sabina Hasanova.
Some participants and project numbers were presented at the
promo event, hosted by Fidan Alakbarova and Rashid Mikayilov.
Four's D vocal quartet, led by a family couple Sevinj Karimova and
Mikayil Vakilov was also presented at the evening.
The quarter includes Emin Gamarlinski, Intigam Allahverdiyev,
Hidayat Aliyev and Eldar Tahirov.
The duet of the world famous mugham singer Alim Gasimov and
participant of The Voice France Araz Gumbatli, who performed the
hit song "Xəzərin sahilində" (On the shores of the Caspian Sea)
aroused special interest among spectators.
Sabina Hasanova noted that bloggers and actors will attract
spectators to the final night through promotional code: spectators
will receive a 10 percent discount. The luckiest ones will be
awarded the Baku Autumn 2023 Cup.
The list of bloggers, artists and media personalities include
Bahram Bagirzade, Taleh Yuzbeyov, Ulvi Hasanli, Narmina Agasi, Rena
Najafzade-Sadaddinova, Roza Najafzade-Sadaddinova, Kamilla
Vardiyeva, Sausan Jafarova, Ilya Mammadova, Esmira Hasanli, Sevinj
Aliyeva, Nazrin Sadikhova, Leyla Kocharli , Fidan Rimazi and
others.
In conclusion, all event participants performed the song "My
Azerbaijan" together.
Recall that Sevinj Karimova and Mikayil Vakilov have been living
and working in the United States for about 30 years. Sevinj
Karimova is the first female music video director in Azerbaijan.
She made video clips for our stars, music programs and films that
were broadcast throughout the Soviet Union and were watched by
about 200 million viewers.
Sevinj Karimovais the director and producer of the legendary
group "Caravan", as well as the creator and director of "Baku
Autumn" project, popular in the 80s.
Mikayil Vakilov has composed many hit songs for Karavan
group.
After 35 years, this project has been once again presented to
the viewers in a new format. Qualifying rounds were organized as
part of the event.
A gala concert "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" will take
place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 3, at 19:00.
To purchase tickets, please visit:
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day
and Milli.
