UN Security Council Can Hold Meetings With Representatives Of Both Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "We are closely following what is happening between Armenia and
Azerbaijan. The UN Security Council session can be convened if
there is an appeal from any party," Ambassador Sergio França
Danese, Brazil's Permanent Representative to the UN, who chaired
the UN Security Council in October, said this at a press
conference, Azernews reports.
Stating that he was aware of the report of the UN mission that
visited Garabagh, the ambassador said he was closely following what
was happening in the South Caucasus.
"As you know, the UN Security Council can hold a meeting if one
of the permanent representatives of both countries at the UN
applies. We have not yet received a request from any country. If
there is a request from any side, we will call a meeting."
MENAFN10102023000195011045ID1107219044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.