Future Prospects Of Azerbaijan's Joining Construction Of International Scientific Lunar Station

Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan joined the Russian-Chinese joint project on the
construction of the International Scientific Lunar Station (ILRS), Azernews reports.
It is worth noting that at the 74th International Astronautical
Congress (IAC-2023) held in Baku from October 2 to 6, the space
agencies of China and Azerbaijan signed a cooperation agreement on
the MNLS project. Both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation on
the implementation of the program, which includes the installation
of scientific devices, provision of personnel training, and
conducting of scientific and technological experiments.
To date, in addition to Azerbaijan, Pakistan, UAE, CAR,
Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization and Switzerland's
Nano-SPACE company have also joined the program.
According to the received information, the main model of the
lunar station will be completed by 2028 and will be used for the
study of the lunar surface and testing of the main systems and
equipment of the mission. The station is planned to be further
upgraded until 2040 when scientists make new discoveries about the
nature of the Sun, Moon, and Earth. Possible improvements include
the creation of a constellation of man-made satellites for future
manned lunar landings and deep space exploration missions.
The economy related to space is a huge and promising industry.
Many say that it is not the economy of today, but tomorrow, because
currently space is a big void for us and we cannot reap the
benefits of space comprehensively. However, developing technology
makes this industry available to us gradually. Actually, despite
the cosmos not being well investigated and explored in comparison
to other spheres, day by day its new sub-branches emerge. It is
obvious that the more we explore the cosmos, the more new
specialties and branches will emerge in the economy and science
that will broaden the horizon before humankind.
Besides, due to the potential of the industry, countries are
competing with each other to become one of the
space-industry-owning countries. However, despite the big potential
of the industry, currently, satellite-related businesses are the
main profitable sector in the industry and Azerbaijan is one of
these countries. It is worth noting that Azerbaijan has been the
first country to own the space industry in the region since 2010.
However, the history of the space industry traces back to that
date. During the Soviet Union, several companies in Azerbaijan
manufactured types of equipment for space projects.
In addition, Azerbaijan is going to launch Azersky 2 into orbit
next year. Surely, Azerbaijan will not limit its space industry
capacity to three or four satellites but will develop and increase
it further, because it enables Azerbaijan which suffers from Dutch
Diseases to diversify its exports. Today, Azerbaijan exports only
services, but if the country can revive its previous space
industry, more precisely equipment production, the volume of its
exports will increase as well. Moreover, more job places for
high-tech engineers will be created. In a nutshell, Azerbaijan's
joining the such a huge project can contribute to the creation of
great opportunities, both today and in the distant future.
