White House officials debate to include Ukraine in emergency aid package for Israel

(MENAFN) Top According to numerous news sources, White House officials are debating whether to add more funds for the Ukraine in a package of emergency aid for Israel. According to a staff member, the action would compel "far-right" politicians to approve more money for Kiev.



Following a surprise attack by Palestinian terrorists over the weekend, President Joe Biden has said that military aid was "on its way" to Israel. However, the White House has hinted that it would soon seek Congress to approve more aid for the Jewish state.



anonymous sources informed several US news agencies on Monday that high-ranking government officials and lawmakers from both parties have made suggestions that the aid package may also contain measures for Ukraine.



Though no final decision has been made, one anonymous official told the Post that the move would be wise because it “jams the far right” – referring to Republicans who vocally support Israel but are skeptical of continued aid to Ukraine. White House spokesman John Kirby, meanwhile, declined to say whether the two aid packages would be linked, only stating “We believe both are important.”

